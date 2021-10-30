Gaia (GAIA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, analysts expect Gaia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gaia alerts:

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $187.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61. Gaia has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gaia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 3,131.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Gaia worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.