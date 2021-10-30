Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

