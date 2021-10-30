Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) PT Lowered to $141.00 at Morgan Stanley

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN stock opened at $143.60 on Thursday. Garmin has a 12 month low of $101.23 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.11.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2,037.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 342,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after purchasing an additional 291,472 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after buying an additional 237,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1,940.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 209,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after buying an additional 199,257 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.