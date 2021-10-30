Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $896.75

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 896.75 ($11.72) and traded as low as GBX 835 ($10.91). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 835 ($10.91), with a volume of 221,357 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 874 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 896.31. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 5.93.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

