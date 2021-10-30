Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 119,758 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,280,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $25,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

NYSE BKD opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. Research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

