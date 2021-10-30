Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.94% of AAR worth $26,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after acquiring an additional 82,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AAR by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,462,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in AAR by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,145,000 after acquiring an additional 712,488 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in AAR by 3,981.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 993,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in AAR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 826,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIR opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

