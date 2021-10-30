Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.94% of AAR worth $26,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after acquiring an additional 82,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AAR by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,462,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in AAR by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,145,000 after acquiring an additional 712,488 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in AAR by 3,981.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 993,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in AAR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 826,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:AIR opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $45.49.
AIR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.
About AAR
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
