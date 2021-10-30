George P. Sakellaris Sells 8,994 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 8,994 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $686,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

George P. Sakellaris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, George P. Sakellaris sold 1,646 shares of Ameresco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $119,203.32.

On Tuesday, September 7th, George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of Ameresco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,014,777.92.

NYSE AMRC opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $82.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 674.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter worth $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

