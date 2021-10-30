Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Getty Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.930-$1.940 EPS.

GTY traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.12. 209,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,378. Getty Realty has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 84.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Getty Realty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Getty Realty worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

