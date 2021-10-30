Gibson Energy (GEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.26 per share for the quarter.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$24.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$17.60 and a one year high of C$26.98. The firm has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.29%.

GEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.46.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

