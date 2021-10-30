Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 58.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.900-$8.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.90-8.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.88. 14,179,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,911,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gilead Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Gilead Sciences worth $756,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

