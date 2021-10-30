Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives $65.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.
Several equities analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Truist increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after acquiring an additional 840,498 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $44,988,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,486,000 after buying an additional 725,943 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 369.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 336,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after buying an additional 264,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.
