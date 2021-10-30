Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives $65.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Truist increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after acquiring an additional 840,498 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $44,988,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,486,000 after buying an additional 725,943 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 369.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 336,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after buying an additional 264,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBCI traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.