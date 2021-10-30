GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,219,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,176. The company has a market cap of $113.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 68.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after buying an additional 2,149,030 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after acquiring an additional 31,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

