Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571,079 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $31,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 480,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 346,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RF stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

