Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $27.19 Million Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 256,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MasTec were worth $27,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 652.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,967 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after buying an additional 513,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $16,782,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 595.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after buying an additional 163,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $17,118,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average of $100.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

