Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,556 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,908 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $21,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $299.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $300.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.71. The firm has a market cap of $293.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.04.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.07, for a total transaction of $5,941,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 798,656 shares of company stock valued at $213,472,420. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.63.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

