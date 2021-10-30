Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 5,261 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,426,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.57% of Vonage worth $20,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 649,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 262,130 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,772,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186 over the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VG opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.20, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $351.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

VG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Vonage in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

