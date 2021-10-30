GoByte (GBX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $501,498.12

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $501,498.12 and $1,009.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000032 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 438.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

