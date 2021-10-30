Golar LNG Limited Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golar LNG in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 109.12%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of GLNG opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 295,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 14.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.