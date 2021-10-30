Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

LOPE traded down $8.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,338. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $115.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average of $92.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

