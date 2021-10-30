Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Down 5% Following Weak Earnings

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) dropped 5% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $82.46 and last traded at $83.59. Approximately 1,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 308,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.95.

The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.13.

Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

