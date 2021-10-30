Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Down 75.2% in October

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the September 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

GEAHF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 51,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.03. Great Eagle has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

