Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Down 75.2% in October

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the September 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.
GEAHF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 51,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.03. Great Eagle has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $3.97.
Great Eagle Company Profile
