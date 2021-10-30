Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Greatland Gold from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 24 ($0.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of GGP opened at GBX 17.35 ($0.23) on Thursday. Greatland Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £687.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

