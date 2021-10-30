Gregory M. Glenn Sells 10,334 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,371,631.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total value of $271,309.22.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total value of $332,459.82.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $148.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The business had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 200.0% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

