Grin Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.73 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000679 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $36.67 million and $3.73 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,571.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.29 or 0.07031377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.22 or 0.00313813 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $594.20 or 0.00965056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00085983 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.93 or 0.00431903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.85 or 0.00264485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.03 or 0.00258286 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 87,667,200 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

