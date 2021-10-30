Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Grupo Santander downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

NYSE:AVAL opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0212 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 15.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth $71,000. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.