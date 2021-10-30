Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GSHHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,833. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. Guangshen Railway has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 102.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Guangshen Railway alerts:

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Guangshen Railway had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $813.46 million during the quarter.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.