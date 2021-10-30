Hasbro, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hasbro in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Hasbro stock opened at $95.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $81.69 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

