Head-To-Head Comparison: Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) & Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG)

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mexus Gold US and Hycroft Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A Hycroft Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Mexus Gold US shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mexus Gold US and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -320.42% Hycroft Mining -78.58% N/A -35.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mexus Gold US and Hycroft Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$3.33 million N/A N/A Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 2.12 -$132.67 million ($3.81) -0.44

Mexus Gold US has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hycroft Mining.

Summary

Hycroft Mining beats Mexus Gold US on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

