Head-To-Head Review: SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) versus IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of SiTime shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

SiTime has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SiTime and IPG Photonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $116.16 million 43.47 -$9.37 million ($0.58) -456.71 IPG Photonics $1.20 billion 7.08 $159.57 million $3.81 41.73

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -0.14% -0.11% -0.09% IPG Photonics 16.24% 10.32% 9.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SiTime and IPG Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00 IPG Photonics 0 5 4 0 2.44

SiTime currently has a consensus price target of $218.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.70%. IPG Photonics has a consensus price target of $208.79, indicating a potential upside of 31.30%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than SiTime.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats SiTime on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.

