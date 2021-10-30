Helmet.insure Price Down 12% Over Last Week (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $648,200.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00069074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00069763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00095415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,258.10 or 0.99914930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,235.72 or 0.06908660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00023940 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,488,202 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

