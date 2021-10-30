HempCoin Market Cap Tops $3.34 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $3,758.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HempCoin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,272.31 or 1.00070143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00060124 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00041779 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.06 or 0.00625212 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001631 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,914,284 coins and its circulating supply is 263,779,134 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

