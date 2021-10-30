Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 87,952 Shares

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $16,062,673.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $182.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.85. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $192.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 66.45%.

HRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

