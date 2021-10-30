Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.
Shares of HESM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,022. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $630.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 154.20%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 101,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.
