Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Shares of HESM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,022. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $630.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 154.20%.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 101,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

