Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 35,507 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 186,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.