Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

NYSE:HTH traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.44. 489,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,148. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Hilltop alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTH shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.