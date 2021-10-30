Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at Truist

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price raised by analysts at Truist from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.44% from the company’s previous close.
HLT has been the topic of several other reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.53.
Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $143.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.09. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $149.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.90 and a beta of 1.25.
In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
