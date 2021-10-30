Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at Truist

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price raised by analysts at Truist from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.44% from the company’s previous close.

HLT has been the topic of several other reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.53.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $143.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.09. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $149.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

