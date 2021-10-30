HoDooi (HOD) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.21 Million

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and approximately $357,656.00 worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00069748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00070156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00095445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,620.79 or 1.00607325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.09 or 0.06942324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00023521 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

