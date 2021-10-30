Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) versus PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) Financial Contrast

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) and PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Bancorp and PB Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancorp $118.43 million 3.05 $24.76 million $2.87 14.55 PB Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Home Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PB Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Home Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Home Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancorp and PB Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancorp 36.08% 13.43% 1.64% PB Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Home Bancorp and PB Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 PB Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Home Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.19%. Given Home Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Home Bancorp is more favorable than PB Bankshares.

Summary

Home Bancorp beats PB Bankshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

PB Bankshares Company Profile

PB Bankshares Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. PB Bankshares Inc. is based in Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

