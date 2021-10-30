Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.94

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.94 and traded as high as $18.90. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 198 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $63.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 1,579.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 253,399 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 111,300 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 63,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 31,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 23,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

