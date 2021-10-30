HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

HomeStreet has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HomeStreet to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HMST opened at $47.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $980.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HomeStreet stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.