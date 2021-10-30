HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $497.13 million, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.65.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,052 shares in the company, valued at $360,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 1,467 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $40,738.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $415,224. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

