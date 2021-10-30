Horizon Technology Finance Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 94.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $356.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

