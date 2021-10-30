Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $124.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Horizon got a boost with the nod of Tepezza for treating Thyroid Eye Diseasea (TED). The drug has witnessed a strong uptake. The drug has seen a strong relaunch as well as continued growth after a temporary short-term disruption in the supply. Krystexxa too promises growth. Horizon is working on label expansion for several of its drugs, which is likely to further boost sales further upon potential approval. Strategic acquisitions and efforts to develop its pipeline, are impressive too. However, Horizon faces intense competition in its targeted markets for most of its marketed drugs, which is a concern. It is also facing adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected sales. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Estimates have gone up ahead of Q3 results. Horizon has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $119.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.00 and its 200 day moving average is $100.74.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,206 shares of company stock worth $16,951,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,837,000 after acquiring an additional 796,054 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 25.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 35,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 392.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,362 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

