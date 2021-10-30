Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives $19.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.65. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $19.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

