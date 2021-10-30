Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $10.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.08. The stock had a trading volume of 861,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,264. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $61.19 and a 52-week high of $113.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

