Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 128.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Hudson Global stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.70. 11,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 million, a P/E ratio of -151.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.25 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

