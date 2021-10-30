Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 205.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of H. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $4,442,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 256,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,421 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on H shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.97.

H stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.44. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $53.59 and a one year high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

