Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Up to $38.24

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.24, but opened at $39.84. Ichor shares last traded at $40.83, with a volume of 3,391 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,921,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ichor during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ichor by 49.2% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

