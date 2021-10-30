IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.80-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.91. IDACORP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.800-$4.900 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.32. 371,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $110.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.14 and its 200-day moving average is $102.48.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

