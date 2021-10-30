Idavoll Network (IDV) Tops One Day Volume of $104,653.00

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $18.91 million and approximately $104,653.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00068617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00069675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00096677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,203.64 or 0.99994031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.26 or 0.06951357 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00024866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 842,562,756 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idavoll Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idavoll Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.